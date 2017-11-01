Births: Oct. 23, 2017- Oct. 27, 2017

Sasha Jane Robinson

Tatiana Pavlenko-Robinson and Andrew Robinson of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Sasha Jane Robinson, on Oct. 23, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Sasha weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Julian James Anderson

Catherine Walton and Kyle Anderson of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Julian James Anderson, on Oct. 26, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Julian weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Lydia Nobre DaSilva

Suziane DaSilva and Leandro DaSilva of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Lydia Nobre DaSilva, on Oct. 25, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Lydia weighed 7 pounds, 3.5 ounces.

Allan Lourdan Bacsal Dutton

Bianca Rose Dutton and Allan Dutton of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Allan Lourdan Bacsal Dutton, on Oct. 27, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Allan weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.