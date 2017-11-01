Bridge Results

At the Oct. 23, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club, seven tables were in play. In the North-South direction, Mollie Whalen and Bea Phear finished in first place, followed by Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in second, and Lou Winkelman and Judy Maynes in third place. In the East-West direction, Deirdre Ling and Barbara Besse finished first, followed by Margaret Hanneman and Sharon Pearson in second, and Lolly Hand and Diane Drake in third.

At the Oct. 24, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 10 pairs competed. Finishing in first place overall were Dave Donald and Michel Riel, followed by Margaret Hanneman and Sharon Pearson in second, Carol Whitmarsh and Barbara Besse in third, and Cecily Greenaway and John O’Keefe in fourth.

At the Oct. 17 Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club game, 10 pairs competed. First place went to Barbara Silk and Mollie Whalen, followed by Ency and Robert Fokos in second, Colleen Morris and Art Spielvogel in third, and Ken Judson and John O’Keefe in fourth.

At the Oct. 26, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, eight pairs competed. Dave Donald and Rich Colter finished in first place, followed by Barbara Silk and Michel Riel in second, and Mollie Whalen and Cecily Greenaway in third.