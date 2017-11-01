Chilmark: Chairs upended

The 40th Chilmark Women’s Symposium was a wonderful morning of community, storytelling, and support. The ladies printed a folded bookmark that highlighted the biannual speakers beginning on June 27, 1988, with the theme Women and Aging to last weekend’s theme of Sharing. Wow, 20 years of women sharing stories with women, that’s 136 different women. It was another exceptional morning in Chilmark; feeling very grateful.

Sunday night was loud, storming winds, lashing rains. Monday morning no power, tree limbs down, cushions strewn on the lawn, chairs upended on the grass, and praying our road will not suffer another short, aside from the local outage of power. Thankfully power was restored just in time to make dinner. I hope Halloween was enjoyed by all at the CCC before heading out house to house.

If you’re looking for a special gift, go no farther than the Allen Farm Shop, open daily 11 am to 5 pm. This year the best leaf watching is along South Road for those desperately seeking color.

Chilmark Chocolates is open Thursday through Sunday from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm.

It’s a swinging weekend if you start Thursday night, Nov. 2, 9 pm at the Ritz, where photographer Peter Simon will be the DJ with “great throwbacks.” On Friday, Nov. 3, the first Chilmark Potluck Jam begins at 6 pm, with an amazing lineup of local talent. On Saturday, Nov. 4, head to the Barn Raisers Ball with Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish at the Ag Hall, 7 pm. Be sure to bring a dessert to share.

The CCC will be home to an Insight Meditation Retreat from Saturday, Nov. 4 at 9 am to Sunday, Nov. 5, at 5 pm. This is a free event led by guiding teacher Chas DiCapua. Silent sitting and walking meditation, mindful movement, dharma talks, and discussion. See islandinsight.org/nov-2017-retreat to register and for more info.

The Food Truck is back in Menemsha at the Home Port parking lot from 10 am to 2 pm, Monday to Friday, beginning Monday, Nov. 6. They will keep the smaller truck at their Airport Park location across from the former gas station, offering a more braised meat–driven menu than Menemsha. We look forward to their hot food outpost in the off-season. Thank you, Josh and Angela Aronie.

Fabulous gourmet artisanal mushrooms and more are available at Farmers Market at the Ag Hall from 10 am to 1 pm every Saturday except Thanksgiving, through Dec. 16. Get some hot food, enjoy the fire or listening to some great local music. If you’re looking for flowers, eggs, greens, or meat, check out our farm stands, Grey Barn Farm, Mermaid Farm, North Tabor Farm, all open daily.

I’d like to extend a warm welcome to Alexandra Pratt, the Chilmark library’s new programs co-crdinator, who is overseeing a brand new monthly e-newsletter. You can sign up at the circulation desk or call. Help celebrate International Game Day, Saturday, Nov. 4, from noon to 4:30 pm for video games on the Chilmark library’s jumbo TV, tabletop games, card games, and more. Snacks provided to fuel your gaming. Shelley Edmundson of the M.V. Fishermen’s Preservation Trust will be speaking about lobster fishing, with Chris Fischer cooking, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 5 pm. Join Stories and Songs on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. Wednesday afterschool club is on; come and check it out. For questions or information, the library can be reached at 508-645-3360.

Pathways Arts season is underway with its first Tuesday Open Writing and Poetry evening on Nov. 7, beginning at 7 pm. All are welcome to come share their words; sign-up begins at 6:30 pm (in the Chilmark Tavern). We welcome this beacon of light all winter long, and are thankful for the organizing efforts of Tanya Augoustinos, Scott Crawford, and Keren Tonnesen. If you are interested in participating in this season’s events, learn more at pathwaysmv.org/submissions.

If you’re looking for good company, head to the Chilmark Church Tuesday Pizza Nights at 6 pm to enjoy free food, conversation, and community. All are welcome.

Oh, and don’t forget to turn all your clocks back one hour (we know everyone plans on getting up at 2 am Sunday, Nov. 5). It’s always a shock having the sun go down an hour earlier. I read Massachusetts is thinking of joining the Atlantic time zone.

Have a great week.