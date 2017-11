Flotilla 11-9, the Vineyard’s U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary chapter, decorated two of its members with operational medals at an Oct. 19 ceremony held at Mansion House in Vineyard Haven. Lobsterman Wayne Iacono and Cars Unlimited owner David Pothier received the medals from Master Chief Robert Riemer of Station Menemsha. The medals were in recognition of Boat Crew qualification. “We hope they will continue their training to become coxswains,” Flotilla Commander Tim Carroll said.