Coast Guard steps up for Windemere residents

A visit by the U.S. Coast Guard to Windemere Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center sparked memories for the residents.

The annual visit for dinner and dancing was Oct. 12, Betsy Burmeister wrote in an email to the Times.

“One of the ladies said, ‘I haven’t danced with a man since my husband died, many years ago.’” Ms. Burmeister wrote. “The ladies are still talking about the men in uniform!”

Several of the women mentioned that the annual visits bring back happy memories from when their husbands returned from World War II, she wrote.

Big Band era music was provided by Adele Dryer for the event.