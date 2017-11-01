Courage to speak out

To the Editor:

I want to commend Leslie Wibel for sharing her story about her daughter Summer’s struggle with mental illness with Jonathan Burke and The MV Times. It takes courage and empathy to talk freely about mental illness, which has such a stigma, especially in a small community.

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) on Martha’s Vineyard offers monthly support groups for families, as well as other educational programs. The support group is held on the first Sunday of the month at 6 pm at the IWYC building at MVCS. Also look for info on our free Family to Family course, starting in March for 12 weeks.

Cecilia Brennan, board member

NAMI