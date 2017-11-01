Court Report: Oct. 27

Oct. 27, 2017

Clifford T. Erich, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/24/74, reckless operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.

Clifford T. Erich, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/24/74, OUI-liquor or .08%, continued to pretrial conference.

Keeland Gomes, Marion; DOB 8/23/90, operation of motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

Timothy Adam Higgins, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/15/83, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Tammy J. Small, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/31/71, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Luiza B. Vickers, Chilmark; DOB 3/14/79, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial conference.

Heather Anne Von Herbruck, Chilmark; DOB 1/20/72, OUI-liquor or .08%, no inspection sticker, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.