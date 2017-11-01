Democratic gubernatorial candidate makes Vineyard stop

Jay Gonzalez, one of three declared candidates for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, will be the guest of the Democratic Council of Martha’s Vineyard (MV Dems) at its monthly meeting on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 9 to 10:30 am at the Howes House (Up-Island Council on Aging), 1042 State Rd., West Tisbury, according to a press release.

Mr. Gonzalez will speak about his priorities as a candidate, and field questions and comments from the audience, the release states. All interested Vineyard residents and visitors are welcome to attend and stay for coffee afterward.

Mr. Gonzalez is former Gov. Deval Patrick’s secretary of administration and finance and, more recently, was the president and CEO of CeltiCare Health.

For more information about this event or the Democratic Council of Martha’s Vineyard, email democratsmv@gmail.com. The MV Dems meet at 9 am on the second Saturday of every month at the Howes House.