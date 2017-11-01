Edgartown: In hindsight

Today’s thoughts were rather nostalgic. Watching all the young parents trick-or-treating in Oak Bluffs on Saturday and in Edgartown on Sunday had me missing those days gone by. Truth be told, Halloween was always a little stressful for me when the kids were young. Looking back, I should have enjoyed it more than I did. But everything seems sort of hard and exhausting when kids are little. Everyone wants you to stop and see them. Costumes are hot or itchy. They’re tired. Or you are. In the moment, it was daunting. In hindsight, although it was fun, I should have relished it more. So to all you parents of those cute little trick-or-treaters, I hope you enjoyed the dickens out of it. There is no right or wrong way to do it. You don’t have to be perfect. You just should have fun. Thanks for the memories this weekend. I loved seeing everyone.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Halloween baby MaryBeth Meehan, who celebrated on Oct. 31, Jane Varkonda and Annemarie Donahue on Nov. 1, and Darren Morris on Nov. 2.

The annual Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner at the First Baptist Parish House on William Street in Vineyard Haven will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 5 until 6:30 pm. For $17, you get a complete meal that includes turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, butternut squash, green bean casserole, dressing, cranberry sauce, beverage, and pie. Dine in or take out. Reservations are suggested, as space is limited. Call 508-693-1539 for more information or to reserve your space. Limited tickets will also be available at the door, space permitting.

Sunday, Nov. 5, will be an important day in the long history of the Edgartown Federated Church, which will be holding a service in the meeting house, beginning at 4 pm, to install the Rev. David G. Berube as their new settled pastor. The service will include prayer, music by the Federated Church Choir under the direction of Peter R. Boak, Scripture, and joyful celebration recognizing that the ministry and mission of the Federated Church and Pastor Berube are now joined together. A reception in the parish house will follow the service. For more information call 508-627-4421, email admin@federatedchurchmv.org, or check out the website at federatedchurchmv.org.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour next Sunday at 2 am. Or, if you’re like most of us, before you go to bed at a reasonable hour on Sunday. We now enter that challenging phase of life where it gets dark way too early. I’ll have to start breaking out the headlamp and face mask soon.

The Edgartown School’s theater production this year is “Once Upon a Mattress,” brought to you by theater director Donna Swift, music director Laura Walton, and the kids of the Edgartown School. Shows are Nov. 8 and 9 at 7 pm in the school gymnasium.

Quiet news week this week. I wish you a happy and healthy week ahead, after everyone crashes from the sugar rush of Halloween.