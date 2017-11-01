Ferry reservation schedule announced

The Steamship Authority is accepting reservations for next year, according to an alert sent out by the ferry service.

From Jan. 4 to Jan. 10, headstart customers — those in the excursion or preferred programs — may make reservations for travel from May 11 to Oct. 22 via the Internet. Mail reservations are also accepted for up to five transactions. Three of the five headstart transactions can be designated as transferable reservations.

The general public may start making reservations beginning Jan. 11 for travel between May 11 and Oct. 22 through the Internet or by mail. Telephone reservations for the season open up Jan. 18.

For more information about the reservation system, visit steamshipauthority.com.