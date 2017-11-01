The fluoride clock is ticking in Edgartown

The Edgartown board of health voted on Oct. 10 to act on a statue that could add fluoride to the municipal water system. According to water department superintendent Bill Chapman during a report to the board of selectmen, Edgartown currently has zero fluoride in its water.

“Some think it’s advantageous, and some don’t, and I have to oversee that the right procedures are taken, and that it’s holistically good for our system,” Mr. Chapman told selectmen Monday.

According to the state law, the board of the health’s decision to add fluoride to the municipal water system cannot become effective until 90 days after it is published in a newspaper, or until it is petitioned by 10 percent of registered voters and put on a ballot at town meeting.

“Voters should have knowledge of this intent and be able to weigh in on it,” Mr. Chapman said.

Selectman Arthur Smadbeck agreed with Mr. Chapman. He said he spoke with health agent Matt Poole about rescinding the board of health’s vote on the statute. If not, Mr. Smadbeck agreed, it should be something to be petitioned and put on the ballot at town meeting.

In other business, selectmen voted to allow Eversource to install a 35-foot pole on 6th Street. The board also accepted three checks for the Council on Aging — one for $100, another for $125, and the last for $400. The board accepted a $10,000 donation from the Betsy and Jesse Fink Foundation for the Martha’s Vineyard Tick Program.