Great experience at MVH

By
George Brennan
-
0

To the Editor:

I recently had the experience of delivering a healthy baby boy at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Dr. Pesch and his team provided excellent care throughout the pregnancy. I am grateful for their care and attention.

As a nurse myself, I feel compelled to acknowledge the outstanding care provided by every nurse I encountered on the maternity unit. The quality of care is beyond anything I have ever witnessed. Nurse manager Joyce and her team of nurses are exceptional. The Island is very fortunate to have this level of obstetric care.

Lana Schaefer
Oak Bluffs

