Habitat for Humanity announces new projects

Habitat for Humanity of Martha’s Vineyard is partnering with the Evanson family and the community to build a home in Oak Bluffs, according to a press release. Land for the project was donated by Brian Henderson.

Construction is expected to begin immediately, and will be managed by D. Best Construction, the release states. Oak Bluffs Community Preservation funds also support the project.

According to the release, Habitat for Humanity is also partnering with the Nivala family and the community to renovate a home in Oak Bluffs. The home was purchased from the prior Habitat homeowners, who moved off-Island.

For those interested in volunteering or those who wish to donate professional services or building materials, contact Habitat for Humanity at 508-939-4573 or houses@habitatmv.org.