Halloween had everybody in high spirits throughout the week. On Saturday, there was a parade in Oak Bluffs and on Sunday Edgartown hosted Happy Haunting. On Circuit Avenue on Saturday, a costumed group of people and dogs made their way up the street and stopped at stores for some early trick-or-treating. Edgartown was crawling with ghosts, pirates, dinosaurs, and witches for its annual Happy Haunting on Sunday.