The MV Hurricanes Youth Running Club ran in the Cape Cod Marathon Relay on Sunday, Oct. 29 in Falmouth. This year’s competitors were Edward Cherry (Edgartown), Sam Hoyt (West Tisbury), Henry D’Andrea (Edgartown), Jack Lionette (Chilmark), and Zachary Utz (Tisbury).

The team ran well, placing fifth of 94 teams in the Mixed Open Category, with a final time of 3 hours and 18 minutes. The team was accompanied by its coaches, Reaan Steenkamp and Kimberly Kirk.