Many contributed to successful race

To the Editor:

The Gay Head 10K Race Committee thanks the Martha’s Vineyard community for making the fifth annual Gay Head 10K road race such a success. Oct. 1 was a clear, cool, and beautiful day in Aquinnah, perfect for our Run for the Light to benefit the restoration of the Gay Head Lighthouse.

This race would not have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors: Cronig’s Market, Bay State Wind, Santander, Cape Cod 5, Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank, Seaside Celebration Tents, T-Bird Group, Reynolds, Rappaport and Kaplan, McCarron, Murphy and Vukoa, Flanders Up-Island Real Estate, MV Wine and Spirits, South Mountain Co., Rotary Club of Martha’s Vineyard, Outermost Inn, Conroy’s Apothecary, Duck Inn, Larsen’s Fish Market, On the Cliffs, Plum Perfect Painting, Aquinnah Shop, Chilmark Chocolates, Coca Cola, Island Source, Orange Peel Bakery, Stop & Shop, and Tisbury Market.

Special thanks to Joe and Marylee Schroeder, who once again made sure our race timing went smoothly, this time with high-tech RFID chips in the runners’ bibs.

Aquinnah Police Chief Randhi Belain and his Aquinnah police officers, officers from other Island towns, the Aquinnah Volunteer Fire Department, and Tri-Town EMTs assured a safe and wonderful experience for runners and spectators. Thanks to Jay and Zach Smalley and the Aquinnah Department of Public Works, and the Chilmark Highway Department for their help.

No event like this can proceed without the assistance of many volunteers, and we were lucky to have the help of David Eisenberg, Marshall Lee, Jim Vercruysse, Deborah Medders, Ken Armstead, Dottie and Barry Sullivan, Donna Golaski and Leena, Kristina Hook, Tom Murphy, Hurricanes Running Team, Martha’s Vineyard High School XC Team, Bay State Wind, Richard Smith, and Jackie Sullivan Passetti and Jeff Passetti for their original artwork for the 2017 race shirts. Our apologies if we’ve overlooked anyone else who volunteered.

Thanks also to all the runners, from on- and off-Island, who came out to run this scenic and challenging course, and to those who cheered them on.

We look forward to another thrilling race next year!

Martha Vanderhoop

Gay Head 10K Race Committee