MVRHS sports highlights Oct 26-31

Football

Sandwich 35, Vineyard 14

Cam Lopes ran for four touchdowns to lead host Sandwich to a non-league win over the Vineyarders (1-7) on Friday night.

With the Blue Knights up 14-0 early in the second quarter, Jerry DaSilva put the Vineyarders on the board with a 96-yard kickoff return.

Zach Moreis connected with John Morris on a 54-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to keep MV close at 21-14, but Sandwich scored two touchdowns in the final period to pull away.

Girls soccer

Barnstable 1, Vineyard 0

The Vineyard girls put up a good fight, but the host Red Raiders won out Saturday night on a goal by Aislin Hempstead three minutes into the match.

Last Thursday, before the final home match of the season vs. Sandwich, the Vineyarders honored seniors Rose Engler, Sayra Guimares, Evelyn Medeiros, Meghan Sawyer, and Marissa D’Antonio, who scored her first goal of the season in the final minute of play.