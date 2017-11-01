Oak Bluffs: Storm-lover’s wind

It was a storm-lover’s wind that blew us all around on Sunday and Monday. Trees and limbs fell or broke, and leaves were left plastered all over houses and cars. Streets were flooded in the amazing downpours of many inches of rain, and the ocean waves were of epic proportion as this fall storm, close to hurricane winds in its violence, swooped down on us as our strange weather continues to baffle us. In the meantime, the hydrangeas in my yard that refused to show even one blossom all summer are now sporting their best blue, and the forsythia has decided to rebloom again, with yellow flowers scattered throughout the still green foliage. What a different world it is.

But the one thing that has stayed constant is the annual Halloween supper at Barb and Jules BenDavid’s home. Friday last, I was among the guests for a most entertaining evening. Also in attendance were Maureen and Bill Anderson, Sandra and Ed Cournoyer, Ed BenDavid, Jackie and Peter Dawley, Allan Davey, Donna Gazielle, Wendy Rose, Sandra and Nelson deBettencourt, and Sylvia and Jim Rogers. Conversations and laughter never ceased throughout the evening, and as most of those present had been friends since childhood, some of the memories, though often repeated through the years, still brought smiles to everyone’s faces. Costumes of some manner were required dress for the guests, and were very entertaining and well thought-out. The evening ended with a delicious dinner prepared by the hosts, and then hugs and farewells shared with love. How lucky everyone felt we were able to enjoy such good times and friendships that had lasted, for some of us, for over 70 years.

So sorry to hear of the loss of another member of an Oak Bluffs family. Sincere condolences to the family of Peter Clements. Peter was a much-loved husband,father, brother, and uncle to so many, and had many friends here on the Island where he was born and raised. Our sympathy to all who loved him.

Did you know that the Oak Bluffs School has a School Store run by their Student Council? The school sells a variety of items, including school gear and the new car magnet: “Proud to Be From OB.” It is open Monday through Friday from 7:55 to 8:20 am. Also please send in any Box Top coupons, which can be found on many products, as the school can redeem them for 10 cents each.

There is a new Robotics Club at the school under the leadership of Ms. Dorr, where students can learn how to build and code with the LEGO EV3 Robotics kits. The club will meet on Tuesdays starting on Nov. 14, from 3 to 4 pm, and students may arrive early to set up. The club is located in the MakerSpace room, and is for students in grades 5 and 6 only. Spaces are filling quickly, so be sure to call the school to sign up.

If you were wondering what the ongoing construction is at St. Augustine’s Church, they have started to put in the new lift to make access to the Church Hall in the basement available to everyone. As this is the only Catholic church open during the winter on the Island, many events take place in the large hall. Construction will continue for the next couple of weeks, and hopefully the lift will be completely installed in time for the Christmas Tea and Raffle, which takes place on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 4 pm.

It’s getting spooky in the Children’s Room at our Oak Bluffs Public Library. Everyone is preparing for the Halloween party that will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 to 11:30 am. Kids and their families can tour the spooky tunnel, play frightful games, make a ghostly craft, and wear their costumes one more time.

Nat Benjamin, of Gannon and Benjamin, presents his rescheduled “Sail to Haiti” program on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 6 pm. Nat will speak about his sail to Haiti aboard Charlotte, a 50-foot schooner he built, and answer questions about boatbuilding and sailing.

Want to learn how to naturally preserve your late harvest veggies? On Thursday, Nov. 9, at 6 pm, Maeve McAullife, former head chef at Behind the Bookstore, will lead Vineyard Fermentors: Fermented Pickles.

The annual Pre-Thanksgiving dinner at the First Baptist Church Parish House is this Saturday, Nov. 4, from 5 to 6:30 pm. The complete meal includes turkey, gravy, mashed potato, butternut squash, green bean casserole, dressing, cranberry sauce, beverage, and pie. All of this delicious dinner is only $17 per person. You may dine in or take out, and reservations are suggested, as limited tickets will be available at the door. For info and reservations, please call 508-693-1539.

The monthly meeting of the Neighborhood Convention will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 11 am. The Federated Church on South Summer Street in Edgartown will be the host church and provide beverage and dessert, with participants bringing their own lunch. The program will be “Houses of Grace and the Volunteers.” All are welcome to these monthly meetings, which take place at different houses of worship throughout the year.

The church will also gather for a special worship service on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 4 pm to install the Rev. David G. Berube as their new settled pastor. Following the service, a reception will be held at the parish house in celebration of this memorable occasion.

The new and improved First Stop MV Website, sponsored by our MVCS, is now available. This is an online database (firststopmv.org) that can be used to locate a service provider or other resource for all social services, programs, activities, and opportunities for all ages. It is updated on a regular basis, and users are encouraged to call 774-549-0555 if they cannot locate what they are searching for on the site.

We send birthday smiles to James Moreis Sr. on Nov. 3, Ricky BenDavid, Kerry Alley, and Jeanne More on the 5th, the same day that Sandra and Nelson deBettencourt celebrate their wedding anniversary. Susan Peters gets a smile on the 6th, Wendy Rose and Lana deBettenccourt on the 7th, Mark Landers on Nov. 8, and Arianna Peters on the 9th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.