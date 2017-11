Come to the second annual Buzzfest at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs on Friday, Nov. 3, at 7 pm, featuring live music with Gordon Healy and Friends with special guests. The event honors the memory of Buzz Blankenship, a fourth-generation Islander. Proceeds benefit the Buzz Blankenship Memorial Scholarship Fund. A 501(c)(3), the scholarship fund was established at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, and is intended for a graduating senior who plans to pursue a career in the building trades.