Service Saturday for Joseph F. Figueiredo

Joseph F. Figueiredo, 78, of Vineyard Haven died on Monday evening, Oct. 30, 2017, at the Cape Cod Hospital. He was the father of Joseph F. Figueiredo Jr. and Loretta R. Pedaline, and brother of Laura and Michael Figueiredo. His graveside service will be held on Sat., Nov. 4, at 11 am in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineyard Ave., Oak Bluffs, officiated by the Rev. Michael Nagle, with military honors provided by the veterans of Martha’s Vineyard. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information. A complete obituary will follow in another edition of this paper.