Squibnocket Farms couple charged with assault and battery

Damon Vickers, 53, and Luiza Vickers, 38, both of Squibnocket Farms, were arrested Oct. 25 by Chilmark Police and a state trooper on charges of assault and battery, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Mr. Vickers was later released on $10,000 cash bail after surrendering his passport and being fitted with a GPS device. Ms. Vickers’ bail was set at $5,000. She also was required to surrender her passport and receive a GPS tracker. Court documents indicate the case against the Vickers may involve alleged child abuse.

The Vickers are represented by Falmouth attorney Drew Segadelli. Reached by telephone, Mr. Segadelli said he’s confident his clients will be vindicated. He said the charges are a mischaracterization of discipline of “wholly undisciplined adolescents,” and that “things were getting out of hand.” He also alleged the children mistreated their mother.

Chilmark Police Chief Jonathan Klaren declined to comment on the charges, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Documents from the State of Washington Department of Financial Institutions and Securities Division indicate that Mr. Vickers got into serious legal trouble while acting as some type of broker there in 2015. He is accused of “dishonest and unethical practice,” and it is alleged he engaged “in an act, practice, or course of business which operated as a fraud or deceit upon his customers.”

Records indicate his ability to broker and financially consult may have been revoked in that state.