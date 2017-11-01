Sunday concert with the Vineyard Jazz Trio

On Sunday, Nov. 5, at 3:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will be hosting an afternoon of live jazz. According to a press release, the concert features Eric Johnson on upright bass, Jeremy Berlin on piano, and Tauras Biskis on drums, performing jazz standards, originals, and lesser-known gems. The concert is presented by Eric Johnson, and is made possible by the Friends of the West Tisbury Library and West Tisbury Library Foundation. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.