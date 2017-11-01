Survey shows strong interest in parks, recreation

A survey of Tisbury residents about parks and recreation areas found that a majority want better access to the town’s waterfront and beaches. That same survey showed that residents are more willing to volunteer to help out to clean or fix up a town park than they are to help in the planning process.

Bike trails are also widely sought after by the public, according to the survey results.

The results of the survey, conducted by the town’s Vision Forum, a subcommittee of Tisbury planning board, were released last week.

The idea behind the parks and recreation survey was to determine what town residents value, and perhaps where to target funding from the state’s Complete Streets grant program, as well as Community Preservation funds doled out by town meeting voters, said Ben Robinson and Cheryl Doble, who facilitate the Vision Forum on behalf of the planning board.

There were 225 people who responded to the survey, most of them from Tisbury, Ms. Doble said in a conversation with The Times. The results of the survey are available on the town’s website on the Vision Forum page.

“What the survey tells us is we’re satisfied moderately, but we think these parks could be improved, and some that are underserving, and that there are others people don’t know about,” Ms. Doble said.

What became clear in conversations with people at Vision Forum meetings is that the public wants park improvements, but they don’t necessarily want more town staff, Mr. Robinson said.

According to their website, the Vision Forum meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. It’s not a decision-making body, but instead provides a place for people to share ideas and work toward common goals. At times it can be a sounding board for projects before they’re brought to either the planning board or the board of selectmen for action, Ms. Doble said.

“It’s a very civil kind of community,” she said. “You come to these meetings, you feel safe and supported.”

The Vision Forum has a core group of about 20 to 30 people, but depending on the topic they could get as many as 60 people out to a meeting, Mr. Robinson said.

“We’re conveners of conversations,” Ms. Doble said.

A small but successful event to come out of a forum is Family Shellfishing Day. It’s an event promoted by the town’s shellfish constable, Danielle Ewart.

Out of those conversations have come some impressive ideas. It was at a Vision Forum where the Complete Streets program came to light. This year the town has $370,000 to spend on sidewalks, streets, and crosswalks to improve the flow of traffic and, ultimately, provide more safe routes for pedestrians and cyclists, Ms. Doble said.

The Vision Forum has also started to take a small chunk of the town’s embarkation fund, the $250,000 it receives annually for hosting the Steamship Authority terminal in Vineyard Haven, Mr. Robinson said. Ultimately, the planning board would like to have more “way-finding” for residents to help the flow of pedestrian traffic from the ferry terminal, including signs and kiosks that help both tourists and residents navigate into the downtown area, he said.

“We’re looking at doing more precision things, little incremental changes,” he said.

The planning board is looking at better bicycle and pedestrian circulation, which includes developing policy, completing a prioritization plan, and getting the funds needed to do the work.

“It’s finding those types of opportunities that match needs we are hearing from community,” Ms. Doble said.

Even with the healthy participation in the survey, as well as the active participation they have at their meetings, the Vision Forum is always open to new ideas. To get on the forum’s mailing list, email visionplan@tisburyma.gov.

Survey results

77 percent want waterfront boardwalks

70 percent rate swimming as a need

63 percent rate bike trails as a need

53 percent would like to see more seating in Vineyard Haven

88 percent said they would volunteer for park cleanup days