Thomas Goodell receives Navy Wings

LTJG Thomas Goodell of West Tisbury, a 2015 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, received his Navy Wings in a ceremony at the the Whiting Field air base in Pensacola, Fla., on Sept. 29. According to a press release, the wings were presented by his wife, LTJG Felicia (Crockett) Goodell. Thomas is the son of Beth Goodell of West Tisbury and Todd Goodell of Chappaquiddick, and the grandson of Patti and Dick Goodell of West Tisbury. Thomas and Felicia have been assigned to San Diego, Calif., where he will fly MH60R Seahawk helicopters for the Navy.