Tisbury: Fall back this Sunday

Heard on Main Street: Hooray for the Tisbury School!

We hear that the Tisbury School scored at least 20 percentage points above the state average in all grades and subjects. Seventh graders in Tisbury scored 36 percentage points above the state average for English language arts (ELA), and 34 percentage points above the state average for math. Congratulations to all the teachers, and especially to our wonderful kids.

Daylight Saving Time will start on Sunday morning, Nov 5, at 2 am. When we are on Standard Time, we can only hope there will be more light in the morning. Fall back this Sunday.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, the West Tisbury Congregational Church will host baritone David Behnke and organist David Rhoderick at 2 pm. After the magical duo of Chamber Music for an Autumn Afternoon, you can enjoy a reception. $15 donation will benefit the church.

Also on Sunday, Nov. 5, the Federated Church in Edgartown invites you to the installation of their pastor, the Rev. David G. Berube. The service will include prayer, music, Scripture, and joyful celebration. A reception will be held in the parish house, and you are welcome. More at 508-627-4421.

I still cannot believe that our trash can was taken right out of our back yard. That unnerves me every time I notice.

I hate to think this but, sadly, this is needed. A nonprofit support group for families grieving the death of a child will begins Monday, Nov. 6, at 7 pm at the West Tisbury Public Library. The Compassionate Friends (TCF) is open to all adult family members. The meetings are free, and a safe place to talk in friendship amid a caring environment. For more information, email tcfvineyard@gmail.com.

You are invited to learn more about the “Houses of Grace” at Neighborhood Convention on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 11 am at the Federated Church. All are welcome; bring a sack lunch.

My husband Donald was taken by ambulance to the hospital on Friday last. Thank heavens for our simply wonderful police and EMTs. They are just so considerate and quick to help when needed.

I won’t deny I have some issues with what has been going on at the hospital. But it is so good to have such a competent crowd in the ER, and the great doctors. Dr. Pil stepped in for the emergency surgery. And my 86-year-old husband came home in great shape on Sunday. Thanks to many folks who made this possible.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Emma Waida and Maura Valley. Lena Hanschka parties on Friday. Wish the best on Saturday to Alice Marshall. Monday belongs to Sam Myers. Happy birthday to Buffy Hanschka on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: Life isn’t fair, but it is still good. Enjoy it.