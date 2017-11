Oak Bluffs police and rescue crews responded to a two-car crash just before 6 pm Wednesday on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road in the area of Dodger’s Hole.

There was a report of at least one injury, but police could not be immediately reached for details.

The two vehicles sustained significant front-end damage. A pickup and a BMW sedan were involved in the crash.

Traffic was being rerouted onto Barnes Road from Vineyard Haven and there were significant delays in the area.