When it rains, it floods

To the Editor:

Wednesday’s torrential rain caused some flooding in typical areas. I witnessed one of the worst, in Edgartown’s Stop & Shop parking lot. The water was over a foot deep, and many cars turned around when faced with driving through it. This problem is ongoing, and worse in the winter months, when snow and slush make it very difficult for elderly or handicapped patrons to negotiate the parking lot, with or without shopping carts.

Shame on you, Stop & Shop, for not trying to fix the problem through the years. I’ve personally lived in Edgartown for more than seven years. The problem never gets better, nor does the Stop & Shop do anything to help the people struggling in their parking lot. Maybe an escort of some type is a temporary solution? I have helped many elders across the lake that forms every time there is bad weather. Fix the problem or lose shoppers.

The VTA stop is also a problem for many. Try it with a cane or walker.

Helen Uusitalo

Edgartown