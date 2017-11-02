Beloved council on aging volunteer in critical condition

Friends of the Tisbury Council on Aging president Virginia Iverson remains in critical condition at Massachusetts General Hospital after she was struck by an SUV on State Road Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re all shocked,” Tisbury Council on aging Activities Director Sandy Whitworth said. Ms. Whitworth described Ms. Iverson as “unflappable,” “always cheery,” and an “ardent gardener” who spearheaded the installation of ornamental plantings around the senior center property. She also teaches a yoga class for seniors, she said.

Ms. Iverson had been outside weeding the council gardens just before the accident, Ms. Whitworth said.

Ms. Iverson was struck on State Road near Pine Tree Road and Vineyard Grocer. Immediately three Good samaritans, including an off-duty Edgartown EMT rushed to her aid. She was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital before being airlifted to Mass. General.

State Trooper Dustin Shaw is investigating the crash.