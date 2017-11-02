Bluewave Body Co. opens store in Vineyard Haven

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, Gwyneth Wallace of Bluewave Body Co. is opening a storefront at 10 Union St. in Vineyard Haven.

Bluewave Body Co. is an Island-inspired cosmetics skincare line that Ms. Wallace started six years ago. She makes every product herself — ranging from body, facial, and spa treatments, to haircare products and cosmetics. Bluewave Body Co. collaborates with other Vineyard businesses like Chilmark Coffee and Martha’s Vineyard Sea Salt to create coffee scrubs and saltwater face masks.

Ms. Wallace said Tuesday’s opening will be soft, and she hopes to organize a big VIP grand opening by the first weekend in December.

“I’ve never done this from my own storefront before, so it’ll be good to workout all of the kinks first,” Ms. Wallace said in a recent phone conversation with The Times.

The lower level of the storefront will double as a studio, where all product production will take place, Ms. Wallace said.

She envisions hosting workshops, and do-it-yourself cosmetic parties and classes at the shop.

For more information on Bluewave Body Co. and its products, visit bluewavebodycompany.com.