Developing: Vineyarders cancel football season

Citing “great concern” for the safety of MVRHS football players, athletic director Mark McCarthy has announced that the Vineyarders season will be suspended after Friday’s game against Greater New Bedford Vocational Technical High School.

Mr. McCarthy stated in a press release that the season began with a slim squad of 36 players, and the roster has been diminished “due to injury and other circumstances,” and that fielding a team could put the remaining players at risk of injury.

“Ryan Kent, the head football coach, myself and the administration will work together with the Island football community to develop a plan to go forward to grow football on Martha’s Vineyard,” Mr. McCarthy said in the press release. “Football has been a long standing tradition on the Island and we have seen ups and downs in the program over the years. The program went through a down cycle in the late 80’s but we recovered and won 5 State titles. Our goal is to do the same.

Mr. McCarthy encouraged Islanders who want to help bring the program back to its former dominance by supporting youth football to contact him, Ryan Kent, or Louis Paciello, Touchdown Club President.

“It is with great sadness we need to make this announcement and would like to thank all those involved in Island football for their support through the years,” he said.

The Vineyarders dropped to 1-7 on the season after a 35-14 loss to Sandwich last Friday.