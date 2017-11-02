Photos: Ladyfest at the Ritz

1 of 6

Last weekend a wave of female musicians converged at the Ritz for Ladyfest. The event, hosted by the Ritz and Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS), was organized to celebrate female musicians on the Island in honor of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Proceeds from ticket sales went to the MVCS program Connect to End Violence.

The bar and restaurant was packed to capacity for the event, which featured musical acts, Sabrina & the Groovers, the Space Invaders, Jemima James, Rose Guerin, and Nina Violet.