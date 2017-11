Effective immediately, the scales at the Oak Bluffs transfer station, operated by Bruno’s Roll-Off, will be closed for repairs. A Bruno’s employee told The Times that the scales should be operational again by Wednesday, November 8.

The Martha’s Vineyard Refuse District, on Edgartown – West Tisbury Rd., is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.