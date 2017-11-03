Football season ends with glory

The Vineyarders beat Greater New Bedford in a shutout game, 14-0, on Friday at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs. Both touchdowns were made in the first quarter. Zach Moreis passed to Cooper Bennett on the second play for a 59-yard touchdown. Moreis also ran for a 49-yard touchdown. The Vineyard defense shut down the Bears for the rest of the game. As the clock ran out, fans mobbed the team and bathed Coach Ryan Kent with Gatorade. This marks the end of the season for the team, which has cancelled the remainder of its games.