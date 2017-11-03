Vineyard field hockey claws ‘Cats in state tourney opener

1 of 6

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) field hockey team got off to a strong start in the state tournament with a 3-0 win over the West Bridgewater Wildcats in the preliminary round of the Division 2 South Sectionals, Wednesday afternoon in Oak Bluffs.

The 12th seeded Vineyarders and 21st seeded ‘Cats are familiar foes from the Eastern Athletic Conference, with MV winning both regular season meetings.

All three goals in the playoff opener were the result of sustained Vineyard pressure and hard work in front of the West Bridgewater goal. Allyse Guyther put the hosts ahead 10:56 into the game, jamming the ball into the cage at close range past goalkeeper Haylee Devery after the Vineyarders had three good swats at it. Skyla Harthcock earned an assist, her first of three in the game.

Addy Hayman doubled the Vineyard lead 3:02 before halftime, scoring on a nifty reverse stick sweep inside the left post after Allyse Guyther inbounded the ball from a corner.

Hayman got her second goal of the game and put the game out of reach with 10:20 left to play by slotting the ball through heavy traffic in the ‘Cats crease.

Vineyard goalie Becca Lima was solid between the pipes and earned the shutout, with able assistance from her steady defenders.

The Vineyarders are back in action Friday at fifth-seeded Foxborough. The game gets underway at 2:30 pm.