Aquinnah tribe officially opposes Supreme Court review

On Monday, the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) filed its opposition to a petition by the state, the Town of Aquinnah, and the Aquinnah/Gay Head Community Association seeking U.S. Supreme Court review of the tribe’s casino plans.

The tribe had been given an extension until Nov. 13 to file its opposition. The state, town and community group filed for a petition for Certiorari in August asking for Supreme Court review after the tribe won permission to open a bingo hall, using electronic machines similar to slots, at its vacant community center.

“Once the petitions are denied, we hope the commonwealth and the town will take the tribe up on its longstanding offers to coordinate efforts between our governments so that the entire community will benefit from the tribe’s economic development activities,” Cheryl Andrews-Maltais, the tribe’s chairwoman, wrote in a prepared statement.

At issue is whether a 1987 land settlement reached between the town, state and the tribe remains binding after Congress passed the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA) of 1988. The tribe contends that IGRA supersedes the settlement act, which the First Circuit Court of Appeals upheld.

The state and town, which won at the district court level, contend that the settlement act is binding and that the tribe knew it was waiving its rights to offer gambling on the Island of Martha’s Vineyard. In its brief before the nation’s highest court, the state and town contend that the First Circuit decision is in conflict with another appeals court ruling Fifth Circuit that went against a Texas tribe.

The state and town case for review also argues that the appeals court decision is in opposition to the Supreme Court with regard to “implied repeals.” In the case where two laws are approved by Congress clash, the courts usually side with the more specific of the two, in this case the settlement act, according to the briefs filed in support of Supreme Court review.

The Times has not yet seen the argument made by attorneys for the tribe.