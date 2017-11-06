Vineyard Haven fire snuffed out swiftly

A house on Franklin Terrace in Vineyard Haven caught fire shortly before 3pm on Monday. Tisbury Assistant Fire Chief Joe Tierney told The Times that a passerby called in the fire and that a person was sleeping in the house at the time the fire was called in.

As part of a new mutual aid system, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, and West Tisbury were dispatched simultaneously with Tisbury.

Tisbury firefighters knocked down the fire with portable water extinguishers, laced with class A foam, while the three other departments were still en route — they were ultimately sent back, Assistant Chief Tierney said. The fire melted an area of vinyl siding on the exterior of the house but did little other damage, he said. No one, including the person asleep inside the house, was hurt in the incident, he said. Fire Investigator Jim Rogers is investigating the cause of the fire.