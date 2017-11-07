Aquinnah: Full tilt to the winter holidays

This year is coming to a close rather quickly. Halloween is past, and now it’s full tilt to the winter holidays. Thanksgiving is just two weeks away, which is hard to conceive of when it’s been 70° in the past week. I’m not sure I’m ready for all the sparkle and holiday cheer. Couldn’t we have another month of just regular life before the holidays? I know it will be fine once they do come, it just feels like they are coming up so quick.

At the Aquinnah Public Library this week, Story Time is on Thursday at 3:30 pm. The Afterschool Club is also on Thursday at 4 pm. As of press time, it was not clear if the library would be open on Saturday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day. So it might be a good idea to call before you head over. They will have regular hours on Tuesday, Nov. 14. On Saturday, Nov. 18, at 2:30 pm, the Book Group will meet to discuss “Lily and the Octopus” by Steven Rowley. Join the group for a lively discussion.

Music at Pathways is back! This Saturday, Nov. 11, will be their first “Evening of Music”. The evening will feature Siren Mayhew, Griffin McMahon, and Sean McMahon. Doors open at 6:30 pm, and the performance starts at 7 pm. As always at Pathways, events are free, and refreshments will be served. The Pathways Living Room Studios are open during the day to use for your productive time, meeting, and collaboration. There is Wi-Fi, and computers are available for use. The studio is open daily from 11 am to 5 pm, closed on Wednesday and Sunday.

Wednesday, Nov. 15 is the latest installment of Philip Weinstein’s short story class at the Katharine Cornell Theater. Wednesday’s discussion will be about Henry James’ “The Turn of the Screw” and “The Beast in the Jungle.” This class is part of the “Islanders Read the Classics” series, and is sponsored by the Vineyard Haven Public Library and the MV Times. Class begins at 7 pm, and you can register at vhlibrary.org or call 508-696-4211, ext. 1.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum is hosting a PechaKucha event at the Menemsha Room at the Harbor View Hotel on Friday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 pm. PechaKucha is a presentation format created by Japanese architects looking to make conferences more concise. Anyone can create a PechaKucha on any topic they choose. The only requirement is a slide show or display of 20 images that can each be shown for 20 seconds. PechaKucha Nights are informal and fun gatherings where creative people get together and share their ideas with their community. If you are interested in presenting, call Madison at 508-627-4441, ext. 119, or email mibsen@mvmuseum.org.

The amazing Cat Garfinkle has two upcoming events at the Yoga Barn. On Friday, Nov. 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, she will be leading a free community class. On Saturday, Nov. 25, from 3 to 5:30 pm, she will be teaching a restorative yoga class. This is an annual event at the Yoga Barn, and it’s a great way to unwind after Thanksgiving. It will also help your digestion if you overindulged. Go to mvyogabarn.com to register.

Chilmark Community Church UMC will be offering an open-table meal at 1 pm on Thursday, Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day. The Rev. Charlotte and Don Wright will be cooking. All who need a place to go that day, or who may not have family nearby, are welcome. Donations or a dish to share would be appreciated, but not necessary. The church is located at 9 Menemsha Crossroads, in Chilmark. For additional information, call 508-645-3100.

If you are looking for ways to be creative this winter, Featherstone is offering many classes this month and throughout the season. Go to featherstone.org or call 508-693-1850 for the full schedule.

There will be an annual Appraisal Day with Skinner, Inc., on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 am to 3 pm in the M.V. Museum library. Appraisers Karen Keane and Stephanie Opolski from Skinner, Inc., will evaluate your prized objects in this popular event. Items may be consigned for sale by Skinner, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the museum. Appraisal of one item: $15; three items: $40. Reservations are required, and will be taken starting Nov. 6 for MVM members and Nov. 13 for nonmembers. Call Madison at 508-627-4441, ext. 119, or email mibsen@mvmuseum.org.

Happy birthday to my fellow Scorpio friends, the best time of year to be born continues. On Saturday you can wish Martha Vanderhoop and Scarlet Johnson a happy birthday, and then to Susan Kline on Nov. 15.