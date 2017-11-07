Condé Nast ranks Harbor View Hotel among best in New England

Condé Nast Traveler announced last week the results of its 30th annual Readers’ Choice Awards, and according to a press release, the iconic Harbor View Hotel has been recognized as one of the “Top Hotels in New England,” making it the only property on Martha’s Vineyard to make the list.

“We are incredibly grateful to our loyal guests for this special recognition,” said Justin Mercier of Harbor View Hotel. “The hotel’s passionate and dedicated team provides an exceptional guest experience, and this award is a testament to their commitment throughout the year.”

Commonly known as “the best of the best of travel,” the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. Under editor-in-chief Pilar Guzmán, the Readers’ Choice Awards have become more selective and specific to the passions that inspire today’s travelers.

The Readers’ Choice Awards are announced in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler, which is on newsstands nationwide.The full list is published online at cntraveler.com/rca.