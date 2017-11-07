Photos: 24th annual Barn Raisers Ball

1 of 6

The annual Barn Raisers Ball filled the Ag Hall with sweet treats, rockin’ tunes, and a lively crowd last Saturday. Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish played to a jam-packed assembly of people, gathered to celebrate the 24th anniversary of the construction of the Agricultural Society’s iconic hall. The crowd swirled and twirled late into the night on the wood floor (well, until precisely 10 pm, when the music stopped). The leftover desserts were wrapped up and tired bodies trekked home to bed, visions of next year’s 25th dancing in their heads.