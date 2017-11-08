Court Report: Oct. 20 – Nov. 3

Oct. 20, 2017

Alex W. Carlson, Edgartown; DOB 12/6/86, trafficking in more than 10 grams of fentanyl, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial conference.

Oct. 27, 2017

Richard C. Atkinson, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/25/92, assault with a dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial conference.

Fernando Gomes DeOliveira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/12/69, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court costs and the completion of eight hours of community service; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

Keith M. Ramsey, Supply, N.C.; DOB 1/3/85, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Nov. 3, 2017

Anthony M. Cardoza, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/18/90, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial conference.

Nadila Veimer Dasilva, Edgartown; DOB 6/17/94, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; improper use of mobile phone by MV operator: not responsible.

Aroldo Desouza, West Tisbury; DOB 10/24/84, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Benjamin Dunbar, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/22/83, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, crosswalk violation, rate of speed exceeding posted limit: continued to pretrial conference.

Thomas Grimm, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/6/90, leaving the scene of property damage, negligent operation of motor vehicle, trespassing with motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Vander Vitor Luiz, Edgartown; DOB 10/6/88, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, child endangerment while OUI: continued to pretrial conference.

Newton Maia, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/2/68, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; failure to stop for school bus: responsible, must pay $100 fine.

Zadoc Elliot Moreis, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/11/86, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial conference.

Calson Pereira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/16/85, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Josemar A. Pereira, Edgartown; DOB 7/10/68, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Josemar A. Pereira, Edgartown; DOB 10/7/68, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost.

Kevin E. Peters, West Tisbury; DOB 3/27/58, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Matthew Don Whyte, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/16/89, possession of class B drug (cocaine): continued to pretrial conference.