November offers an opportunity to appreciate the fall foliage, as well as the beauty in plants’ form, habit, fruit, and bark. On Saturday, Nov. 11, at 10 am, walk through the Polly Hill Arboretum while taking in the uniqueness of a Martha’s Vineyard fall. Meet at the visitor’s center and dress for the weather. Free with $5 admission, and free for members and kids 12 and under. For more information, visit pollyhillarboretum.org or call 508-693-9426.