Fluoride may do more harm than good

To the Editor:

No science exists to prove fluoridation is safe for everyone. For instance, babies routinely fed infant formula mixed with fluoridated water are at high risk for developing fluoride-damaged teeth — dental fluorosis (white-spotted, yellow, brown, and/or pitted teeth) without benefit of less tooth decay.

Too many dentists publicly claim that mild dental fluorosis is no problem, and in fact some say fluorosed teeth are prettier than normal teeth. But that doesn’t stop dentists from advertising their services to cover the unsightly teeth.

All children’s dental fluorosis rates surged, according to CDC’s 2011-2012 NHANES survey. Fifty-eight percent of all children (6- to 19-year-olds) now have fluorosis, with a staggering 21 percent of children displaying moderate fluorosis on at least two teeth

A recent U.S. study links prenatal fluoride exposure to offspring’s lower IQ. This adds to the 300-plus studies linking fluoride to neurotoxic effects — 51 human; 27 at water fluoride levels EPA condones in U.S. water supplies.

Fluoride, even at low levels added to the public’s water, has also been shown to harm thyroid and kidney patients, the malnourished, and those allergic or intolerant to fluoride.

There is no dispute between those for and against fluoridation that too much ingested fluoride is bad for bones and developing teeth. Fluoride is in virtually all foods and beverages, especially high in tea and ocean fish, is in some medicines, and is inhaled from ocean mist and absorbed from dental products. It’s up to those instigating fluoridation to prove that children in Edgartown aren’t already fluoride-overdosed from those sources.

Carol Kopf

Levittown, N.Y.