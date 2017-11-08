Makos swim home with record-breaking times

The Martha’s Vineyard Makos, the swim team from the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard, traveled to Nantucket on Saturday, Nov. 4 for the ninth annual Southeastern Massachusetts Swim League pentathlon meet. There were four teams, and over 130 swimmers participated, with a total of 17 Makos and many parents in attendance. The meet was a huge success for the team, which broke league and home records, with 11 first-place finishes, 11 second-place finishes, 10 third-place finishes, and 13 fourth-place finishes.

Annabelle Brothers was the overall winner in the 11-12 age group short-distance category. She had four firsts and one second-place finish. Her winning time of 29.75 in the 50-yard freestyle was only 0.2 seconds off the meet record.

Gabby Carr had two firsts, two seconds, and a sixth-place finish. She finished second overall in her age group, and broke two meet and league records with her times of 1:06.97 in the 100-yard butterfly and 1:08.16 in the 100-yard backstroke. Her backstroke time was over 10 seconds faster than the current high school team record.

Christian Flanders had four secon-place finishes. Ronan Mullin had one second place and four third places. Ronan finished second overall in the boys 9-10 age group. Oliver Dorr had a first place in the 100 backstroke (1:07.92), three thirds, and a fourth-place finish, and finished fourth place overall the boys 13-14 group.

Abigail Hammarlund won all three of her events (100-yard backstroke, 100-yard breaststroke, and 100-yard freestyle). Andrue Carr finished third overall in the boys 11-12 age group with three fourths and a sixth. Michael Calheta had four fourth places and a fifth place, finishing fourth overall in the boys 8 and under age group. Yayla DeChiara had two thirds and two fifth-place finishes, ending at fourth overall in the girls 13-14 age group.

Other swimmers with top six individual finishes included Jack Crawford, with a first place in the 50-yard breaststroke (47.52), a fourth. and a fifth, to finish fifth overall in the boys 11-12; Everett Dorr, with a fourth and a sixth, to finish sixth overall in the boys 11-12; and Ruairi Mullin, who had two sixth-place finishes to finish eighth overall in the boys 13-14.

Other swimmers included Keith Chatinover (seventh overall in the boys 15 and over), Olympia Hall, Lily Haynes, Ryan Laslovich (eighth overall in the boys 15 and over) and Nicholas Lytle.

The YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard Makos are a growing team of 28 swimmers who are coached by Rainy Goodale. The Bonitos (introduction to competitive swimming) are coached by Jen Passafiume. The team practices daily at the Y. For information about joining the Makos or Bonitos, please contact Rainy at rgoodale@ymcamv.org.