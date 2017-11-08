Men over 40’s clinch title

The Vineyard Football Club clinched the Division 4 Southern Division title in style last Sunday, beating Medfield United 4-0. With this victory, the team will play in Division 3 next season for the first time in the team’s history.

The Vineyard dominated the first half of the game, scoring three goals. The first goal was from the midfield dynamo Ronaldo Andrade, who went swiftly past three Medfield defenders and put the ball into the bottom left-hand corner of the goal. The Vineyard defense had to combat Medfield pressure, but they stood firm. Goalkeeper Carlos DeOliveira was hardly bothered throughout the game.

The Vineyard’s momentum was buoyed by two quick goals from Reinaldo Laurindo. The first goal was slotted in past the advancing Medfield goalkeeper after some excellent play down the left wing by Kris Lukowitz and Adeilson Guerra. The game was finally finished off by Georg Lisboa in the second half.

The Vineyard ended their season 7-2-1, scoring 30 goals on the way to the playoff. Next up for the Over 40’s is a home game on Sunday against Andover Gold at the high school. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 am.