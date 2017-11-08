MVRHS sports highlights Nov. 3-7

Vineyard freshmen boys lead the way at Coaches Invitational X-C meet

The Vineyard freshman boys topped the team standings at the Coaches Invitational cross-country meet in Wrentham on Saturday. Competing in Division 2, the Vineyarders scored 92 points to win by a comfortable margin over second place Triton at 124.

Isaac Richards (10:37.57, seventh) and Owen Atkins (10:42.40, ninth) both finished in the top 10 among 176 runners in the 3K event. For the Vineyard girls, Catherine Cherry placed second in the sophomore race with a time of 19:48.70, and Amber Cuthbert (12:20.96) placed fifth for the freshman girls.

Nate Porterfield (11:06.50) was 28th; Jackson Wojnowski (11:26.91), 45th; Ethan Creato (12:05.55), 79th; and Owen Steenkamp (13:23.63), 144th.

A trio of Vineyard boys competed in each of the 5K sophomore and junior/senior races. Peter Burke was the fastest Vineyarder in the sophomore race, finishing fourth in 17:16.41. Daniel Rivard (19:48.87, 66th) was next, followed by Tom Sykes (20:55.05, 89th). Owen Porterfield (18:07.55, 33rd) led the Vineyarders in the junior/senior event, ahead of Charlie Whalen (19:07.53, 74th) and Eben Peak (21:24.88, 165th).

Veronica Wendt (25:11.26) was 58th, and Lila Norris (26:43.95), 67th, while Margaret Sykes (14:36.87) was 51st.

The Vineyard harriers return to Wrentham on Saturday for the MIAA Divisional Championships.

Vineyard field hockey falls to Foxborough in OT

Sophia DiCenso scored her second goal of the game 47 seconds into overtime to lift the No. 5 Foxborough Warriors to a 2-1 win over the No. 12 Vineyarders in the second round of the MIAA Division 2 South Sectionals, Friday afternoon at Foxborough High School.

Foxborough (14-3-2) came into the game as the defending South Sectional champions, and dominated play throughout the first half. DiCenso scored on a rebound in the 16th minute to put the Warriors in front.

Foxborough pressed on, but the Vineyarders survived the onslaught, and fought back to tie the game with 1:45 left in the half on a goal by Mackenzie Condon.

Riding the momentum, the Vineyarders took the game to the Warriors in the second half. Senior goalie Becca Lima was outstanding between the pipes, and frustrated the Warriors time and again, making 13 saves in the game.

“They [Foxborough] played on turf, and they’re very used to it,” said Vineyard Coach Lisa Knight. “We practiced in the gym to prepare for it. At the start of the game, we were slow but after Mackenzie scored, we dominated in the second half.”

In the extra period, with the teams reduced to seven players a side, Foxborough took control off the opening faceoff, and DiCenso ended the game by scoring on a backhander.

“I don’t think I could’ve asked for anything more from any team I’ve ever coached,” Coach Knight said. “I told them, ‘Don’t have any regrets. Leave it all on the field. Don’t you dare cry from the performance, from what the team accomplished.’”

The Vineyarders ended the season at 12-6-2. With only four seniors graduating and the majority of the team coming back, they should be strong again in 2018.