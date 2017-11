All Sports in One Place, November 2017 – March 2018

MARTHA’S VINEYARD REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL mvrhs.org

Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) miaa.net

Fall Sports Playoffs for Boys Soccer, Field Hockey, and Cross-Country begin in early Nov. (visit MIAA website)

Winter Sports Check MVRHS and hockey team websites for updated schedules

Home games currently scheduled:

Eastern Athletic Conference games, meets (EAC); Southeast Mass. Girls Hockey League (SEMGHL)

Boys Varsity Basketball

Tue., Dec. 12: vs. Sandwich, 4:30 pm

Sat., Dec. 16: vs. Community Academy of Science and Health (CASH), 2 pm

Fri., Jan. 26: vs. Coyle and Cassidy (EAC), 5 pm

Tue., Feb. 6: vs. Mashpee, 4:30 pm

Boys Junior Varsity Basketball

Tue., Dec. 12: vs. Sandwich, 3 pm

Tue., Feb. 6: vs. Mashpee, 3 pm

Boys Freshman Basketball

(games at Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club in Edgartown)

Tue., Dec. 12: vs. Sandwich, 3 pm

Tue., Feb. 6: vs. Mashpee, 3 pm

Girls Varsity Basketball

Fri., Dec. 15: vs. Cardinal Spellman, 4:30 pm

Thu., Dec. 28: vs. Fenway, time to be determined

Fri., Jan. 5: vs. Coyle and Cassidy (EAC), 4:30 pm

Girls Junior Varsity Basketball

Fri., Jan. 5: vs. Coyle and Cassidy (EAC), 3 pm

Boys Varsity Ice Hockey vineyardhockey.com

(All games at Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena) mvarena.com

Sat., Dec. 16: vs. Silver Lake, 5 pm

Wed., Jan. 10: vs. Coyle and Cassidy (EAC), TBD

Boys Junior Varsity Ice Hockey vineyardhockey.com

(All games at Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena)mvarena.com

Girls Varsity Ice Hockey mvgirlshockey.com

(All games at Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena) mvarena.com

Sat., Jan. 27: vs. Norwell, 5 pm

Sat., Feb. 3: vs. Cohasset, TBD

Girls Junior Varsity Ice Hockey mvgirlshockey.com

(All games at Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena) mvarena.com

Girls and Boys Varsity Swimming

(all meets at YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard)

No meets yet scheduled

Girls and Boys Varsity Indoor Track

(all meets off-Island at Wheaton College, Norton, or Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury)

No meets yet scheduled

MARTHA’S VINEYARD YOUTH HOCKEY mvarena.com

Scheduled home games @ Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena mvarena.com

Schedule subject to change; visit MV Arena, MV Youth Hockey, and SNEHC websites for updated information.

Squirts, PeeWees, and Bantams

(Teams, all Martha’s Vineyard Mariners, compete in Southern New England Hockey Conference (SNEHC) snehc.org

Squirt Wales East

Mariners Purple

Sat., Nov. 11: vs. Greater Providence Bears, 10:10 am and 12:30 pm

Sat., Dec. 9: vs. SWS (Somerset Watuppa Swansea) Chiefs, 10:10 am

Sat., Dec. 16: vs. Gateway Gladiators, 10:10 am

Sat., Jan. 27: vs. Northern R.I. Vikings, 10:10 am and 11:20 am

Sat., Feb. 3: vs. Lower Cape Coyotes, 10:10 am

Sun., Feb. 11: vs. Yarmouth-Dennis Dolphins, 10:10 am and 12:30 pm

Mariners White

Sun., Nov. 12: vs. Gateway Gladiators, 10:10 am

Sun., Dec. 10: vs. SWS Chiefs, 12:30 pm

Sun., Dec. 17: vs. MV Mariners Purple, 10:10 am

Sun., Jan. 7: vs. Yarmouth-Dennis Dolphins, 10:10 am

Sat., Jan. 20: vs. Greater Providence Bears, 10:10 am

Sun., Jan. 21: vs. Gateway Gladiators, 10:10 am

Sun., Jan. 28: vs. Lower Cape Coyotes, 10:10 am and 12:30 pm

Sun., Feb. 4: vs. Northern R.I. Vikings, 10:10 am and 12:30 pm

Peewee Smythe

Sun., Nov. 19: vs. SWS Chiefs, 11:20 am

Sat., Dec. 9: vs. Newport (R.I.) Whalers, 11:20 am

Sat., Jan. 6: vs. North Attleboro Devils, 11:20 am

Sat., Jan. 13: vs. Greater Providence Bears, 10:10 am

Sat., Feb. 3: vs. SWS Chiefs, 11:20 am

Peewee Norris

Sun., Nov. 12: vs. Woonsocket (R.I.) North Stars, 1:40 pm

Sun., Dec. 3: vs. North Attleboro Devils, 1:40 pm

Sun., Dec. 10: vs. Yarmouth-Dennis Dolphins, 1:40 pm

Sun., Jan. 7: vs. Newport Whalers, 1:40 pm

Sun., Jan. 21: vs. Providence Jr. Friars, 1:40 pm

Sun., Jan. 28: vs. SWS Chiefs, 1:40 pm

Sat., Feb. 24: vs. Warwick (R.I.) Wave, 12:30 pm

Bantam Wales

Sun., Nov. 12: vs. Burrillville (R.I.) Broncos, 11:20 am

Sun., Jan. 7: vs. Woonsocket North Stars, 11:20 am

Sat., Jan. 20: vs. Yarmouth-Dennis Dolphins, 11:20 am

Sun., Jan. 28: vs. Gateway Gladiators, 11:20 am

Sun., Feb. 4: vs. Lower Cape Coyotes, 11:20 am and 1:30 pm

Sun., Feb. 11: vs. Nantucket Nor’easters, 11:20 am

Sat., Feb. 17: vs. Woonsocket North Stars, 11:20 am

Bantam Norris

Sun., Nov. 12: vs. Warwick Wave Blue, 12:30 pm

Sun., Dec. 3: vs. Newport Whalers, 1:40 pm

Sun., Jan. 7: vs. Burrillville Broncos, 12:30 pm

Sat., Feb. 24: vs. Warwick Wave White, 1:40 pm

Sun., Feb. 25: vs. North Attleboro Devils, 11:20 am

TRAVEL BASKETBALL capehoops.com

Grades 4-8; season: December to January, playoffs in early February.

RUNNING

Thu., Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving): Turkey Trot, 8:30 am start at Oak Bluffs Police Station

Sat., Nov. 25: 5K for KJ, 10 am at MVRHS

Sat., Feb. 17: Martha’s Vineyard 20-Miler mv20miler.com

Starting at Vineyard Haven Steamship Authority Terminal, 11 am, finish at Oak Bluffs School; Registration: $65 (Individual), $125 for Amity Island Relay (2 x 10 miles)