Two weekends of Buddhist teachings

The Bodhi Path Buddhist Center welcomes dharma teacher Tsony for a two-weekend teaching series on Shamatha and Vipashyana Meditation in the Mahamudra Perspective. Join him on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10 am to noon, and again from 2 to 4 pm, and on Sunday, Nov. 12, from 10 am to noon, and from 2 to 4 pm. The teachings continue next weekend Saturday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 19, from 10 am to noon, and 2 to 4 pm, on both days. Explore the different traditions and teachings about meditation, and learn what the terms shamatha and vipashyana truly cover. For more information, visit bodhipath.org.