The Barn, Bowl and Bistro will host an art bar event on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 5 pm. The Paint Corner Art Bar invites you to their wood pallet painting class. They will provide a custom, stained square wood pallet, which will be your canvas for the night. Paint birch trees step-by-step, or go rogue. See where your imagination takes you. Enjoy a fun, creative night out with old and new friends at the Barn. The workshop is $50. For more information, visit paintcornerartbar.com/vineyard.