John Erik Aldeborgh, 91, died peacefully at home in Edgartown on Nov. 3, 2017, although family is officially giving him credit for reaching 92, as he missed it by only a few days.

Born to Erik and Signe (Johnson) on Nov. 10, 1925, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., John attended Millbrook School for Boys in the early ’40s, then honorably served his country in the Navy during World War II before graduating from Williams College in 1949. He ran Standard Gage Co. in Poughkeepsie until the late 1970s while living in Hyde Park, raising his family.

He moved to Herring Creek Farm on Martha’s Vineyard year-round during retirement. John was an avid private pilot for nearly 50 years (all accident-free), downhill skier (not all accident-free — there was one particularly epic failed geländesprung at Mad River Glen, witnessed by many), equestrian, tennis player, sports car aficionado, skilled amateur mechanical engineer and inventor, and all-around lover of anything motorized.

He will be missed greatly for his generosity, irreverent sense of humor, and ability to never let the truth interfere with a good story. Those who knew him, loved him. May he forever rest in peace.

John was married to his devoted wife, Janet, for 61 years, who survives him; he is also survived by five eternally grateful children, Mary M. St. John of Norfolk, John E. Jr. of Boxford, Timothy D. of Denver, Colo., Erik H. of Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., and Tjark J. of Edgartown; and by a posse of 10 loving grandchildren who affectionately called him “Grampy”; he preferred “Granddad,” but never got it.

A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held in the coming summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.