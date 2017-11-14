Aquinnah: Hanging out in Aquinnah

You know what I’m looking forward to? Spending this upcoming weekend hanging out in Aquinnah. For one reason or another, I have been away the past six weekends in a row. I haven’t visited the library, taken a walk on the beach, or caught up with my neighbors in ages. So I’m going to do it all this weekend, and maybe I’ll clean my kitchen floor too, but that might be pushing it. Maybe I’ll let that one slide until after Thanksgiving.

The library has its regularly scheduled programming this week. Story Time is on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. The Afterschool Club meets on Thursday at 4 pm, and Kids’ Craft is from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday. Remember that next Thursday is Thanksgiving, and the library will be closed.

This Friday night at Pathways, the monthly dance event will be held, with performances by Abby Bender and Leah Crosby, Jesse Keller, Caitlin Cook, and What’s Written Within — An Island Improv Group. The performances will be followed by dancing for all with DJ Wayne Elliott. The program begins at 7 pm. Pathways Open Studio space is open daily from 11 am to 5 pm, except Wednesdays and Sundays. Every Monday from 1 to 3 pm, the Knitting Group meets. Knitters, spinners, and other yarn slingers meet for fun and crafty conversations at Pathways. Bring your project, or a ball of yarn and someone will show you how. Any age or ability welcome, led by Rebecca Gilbert. On Tuesday nights at Pathways, writers meet to share their work. Doors open at 6:30 pm, and performance starts at 7 pm. All events at Pathways are free and open to the public, and refreshments are served.

Jannette Vanderhoop has an exhibit of her “treasure boxes” at the Chilmark Public Library. There will be a reception this Saturday, Nov. 18, from 2 to 4:30 pm. The exhibit will be up until the end of the month.

Chilmark Community Church will be offering a Thanksgiving Dinner at 1 pm on Thanksgiving Day. The Rev. Charlotte and Don Wright will be cooking. Everyone who has no other plans on Thanksgiving is welcome to attend. Donations or a dish to share would be appreciated, but are not required. The church is located at 9 Menemsha Crossroads in Chilmark. For more information, call 508-645-3100.

For anyone who may have overindulged on Thanksgiving, Cat Garfinkle will be teaching a Restorative Yoga Class this Saturday from 3 to 5:30 pm at the Yoga Barn. You can register online at mvyogabarn.com.

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society Thanksgiving Concert will be on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 pm, at the Old Whaling Church on Main Street in Edgartown. The concert will feature the Martha’s Vineyard Piano Quartet, consisting of Stephanie Chase (violin), Scott Woolweaver (viola), Scott Kluksdahl (cello), and Delores Stevens (piano). Tickets are available now through the MVCMS website, or at the door.

The Yard is seeking artist-interns for its 2018 performance season. The Internship dates: May 14 to Sept. 9, 2018. The priority application consideration deadline is Jan. 15, 2018. The internship focuses both on the administrative facets of an art nonprofit as well as opportunities for skilled dancers and artists to partake in performance and choreographic experiences. The successful candidate should expect to be involved in all aspects of arts management, with focus on their individual areas of interest/expertise, throughout the summer season.

This past weekend was Veterans Day; thank you to all who have served our country. Congratulations to Jannette Vanderhoop, who is now on the board of the Aquinnah Cultural Center. I know she will do an amazing job and that she will be devoted in her service to the center. Happy birthday to Tiffany Vanderhoop, who celebrates on Nov. 18.